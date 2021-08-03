Cinderella: Amazon's fresh spin on the fairy tale defies fantasy tropes in full trailer

Camila Cabello isn't your grandmother's glass slipper-wearing princess in the official trailer for Amazon's modern take on Cinderella. Written and directed by Pitch Perfect veteran Kay Cannon, the updated musical looks to fly in the face of everything we were taught about the fantasy genre as children.

Cabello's "Ella" has big dreams of opening a dress shop and despite the affections of a charming prince (Nicholas Galitzine), she's more than willing to give up a life of royalty to see her professional amibitions come true.

Of course, some things about this classic fairy tale never change — like talking mice and an empathetic fairy godparent (Pose's Billy Porter) who brings a touch of anachronistic/Genie-esque mania to the Old World century proceedings. Idina Menzel (Frozen), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting), and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye) co-star as Ella's wicked stepmother, the queen, and the king, respectively.

Watch the trailer now:

Video of Cinderella - Official Trailer | Prime Video

"I was just always looking for, 'What are the classic tropes, and how can I turn them on their heads?'" Cannon told Entertainment Weekly this past May." The biggest change is in Cinderella and [Nicholas Galitzine's] Prince, because Cinderella's like the alpha in this story and our Prince is a beta, and that's not normally the case — or, he evolves. In this story, everybody around Cinderella learns something from her and changes."

Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose executive-produced the film. Late night host James Corden — who plays one of the mice turned into men — produces alongside Leo Pearlman, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh. As for the music, the soundtrack is said to be filled to the brim with covers of famous songs.

Cinderella rides a pumpkin carriage onto Amazon Prime Video Friday, Sep. 3.