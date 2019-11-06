Nic Cage goes full Lovecraft in first trailer for cosmic horror tale Color Out of Space

Peanut butter and jelly is no longer the best pairing ever because we now have Nicolas Cage and H.P. Lovecraft — and it's glorious.

Mr. Cage (National Treasure, Mandy) enters the madness-inducing world of cosmic horror in the first insane trailer for director Richard Stanley's Color Out of Space. While it updates Lovecraft's 1927 short story—"The Colour Out of Space"—for the modern day, the film still remains true to its source material: a meteorite from outer space crashes on a farm and begins to warp the plants, animals, and people living on it. It was the original Annihilation, if you will.

Cage plays Nathan Gardner, patriarch of the farm-living family whose members slowly begin to lose their minds as the alien rock, which emits an unearthly glow, takes hold of everything.

Check out the trailer below and see how long it takes for your "rational" brain to maintain a firm grip on reality:

Video of COLOR OUT OF SPACE Official Trailer

Written by Stanley Scarlett Amaris, Color Out of Space co-stars Joely Richardson, Madeleine Arthur, Brendan Meyer, Julian Hilliard, Elliot Knight with Q'Orianka Kilcher, and Tommy Chong. This project marks Stanley's first feature film as director in more than two decades.

The movie (first confirmed all the way back in 2015) premiered at Fantastic Fest in September of this year and gained extremely favorable first reactions from viewers who hailed it as having a true understanding of Lovecraft's nihilistic outlook on humanity and its insignificant place in the vast cosmos. It's enough to make you shout "Tekeli-li!" with joy.

“Lovecraft is the dark father of modern horror, and we have been searching for an adaptation that captures the true scope of his cosmic dread for years,” said Daniel Noah of SpectreVision (which helped produce the flick) when Cage's casting was announced in January. “Richard Stanley — a wizard in his own right – will at long last bring Lovecraft’s humbling power to the screen unfiltered.”

Color Out of Space makes a crash landing in theaters on January 24, 2020.