Latest Stories

Avengers: Endgame group shot
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame crushes more records to become the most-tweeted movie ever
Tony Stark Avengers: Endgame
Tag: Movies
Avengers: Endgame directors reveal what Robert Downey Jr. thought of that ending
Avengers: Endgame fists together
Tag: Movies
11 moments in Avengers: Endgame that rewarded hardcore Marvel fans
Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4
Tag: Movies
Keanu Reeves goes full Evel Knievel in new Toy Story 4 promo
Crawl trailer
More info i
Credit: Paramount Pictures

Crawl: Killer gators attack in first trailer for Sam Raimi-produced horror flick

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
May 2, 2019

For years, the Lake Placid franchise was the benchmark for alligator-based horror movies. This summer, however, producer Sam Raimi (The Evil Dead, Spider-Man 2) is looking to change all that with Crawl an upcoming horror-thriller centering on killer alligators terrorizing a young woman and her father during a Category 5 hurricane in Florida.

If they threw in some Zika-carrying mosquitoes, they'd have hit the Florida trifecta.

Directed by Alexandre Aja (Mirrors), the film stars Kaya Scodelario (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) in the central role as the daughter, Haley Keller, protecting her dad, Dave (played by The Lone Ranger's Barry Pepper).

Watch the first tense trailer now:

Now, there's a "Florida Man" headline we can all get behind: "Florida Man helps daughter kill big ass alligators during Category 5 hurricane." In all seriousness, though, Crawl is all the more terrifying because something like this could maybe happen in the real world. These giant reptiles are basically living dinosaurs that gain the upper hand (or flipper, if you will) when flooding reaches a critical level. When that happens, they go from majestic swamp creatures to literal monsters that must be feared.

That feeling of helplessness, of going from the top of the food chain to the bottom, is underscored when the state governor (played by The Dark Knight's Colin McFarlane) says that the storm is so bad, that no help can be given to anyone stuck in their houses. And if anyone is foolish enough to come, they'll be eaten toot sweet. The only thing you can do is try and blur their senses by banging on basement pipes.

Here's the first teaser poster as well:

Crawl teaser poster

Credit: Paramount Pictures

Written by Michael and Shawn Rasmussen (The Inhabitants), Crawl swims into theaters everywhere Friday, July 12.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Crawl
Tag: Trailers
Tag: Sam Raimi
Tag: Alexandre Aja
Tag: Kaya Scodelario
Tag: Barry Pepper

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: