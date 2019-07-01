Cue excited air guitar riffing; production begins on Bill & Ted 3

Wyld Stallyns Rules! Production for Bill & Ted’s third cinematic adventure, Bill & Ted Face the Music, is underway. Excellent! (Insert excited air guitar playing here.)

The news was announced Sunday by co-writer Ed Solomon via Twitter, who wrote: “Monday. Crew call: 7:30. First shot: 9:00.”

the film’s official Twitter account confirmed the news Monday morning with the simple message: “It is time.”

Co-star Alex Winter, who plays Bill S. Preston, Esquire, also let it be known via the social media site that Bill & Ted’s third adventure had officially begun.

“Day one. See you on the other side and remember to be excellent,” the actor wrote accompanying an image of presumably Winter (his back is to the camera) wearing a shirt promoting Bill & Ted’s band, Wyld Stallyons.

A follow-up to the films Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991), Bill & Ted Face the Music follows the most excellent and now totally middle-aged dads Bill (Winter) and Ted ''Theodore'' Logan (Keanu Reeves) as the two acknowledge that they never fulfilled their destiny to save the universe through rock & roll. So, Bill, Ted, and their two daughters go on another time-traveling adventure to find the inspiration needed to write the best song in the world (no, not that one) that will save the universe and unite humanity.

Samara Weaving will play Ted’s daughter, while Brigette Lundy-Paine will play Bill’s daughter. Meanwhile, Anthony Carrigan (known for playing NoHo Hank on Barry) has signed on to play the film’s villain. William Sadler is reprising his role as The Grim Reaper from Bogus Journey. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) is directing a script by Chris Matheson and Solomon, who wrote the first two films.

Bill & Ted Face the Music rocks its way into theatres on Aug. 21, 2020.