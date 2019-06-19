WIRE Buzz: Rosamund Pike to spin The Wheel of Time, Bill & Ted 3 finds villain, more

High-fantasy TV shows in the post-Game of Thrones era, a villainous foil for Bill and Ted, and a neat take on a centuries-old classic.

Discover what's brewing in the world of genre in our latest edition of WIRE Buzz.

Amazon's TV adaptation of Robert Jordan's ambitious, 14-novel high-fantasy series The Wheel of Time has found one of its lead actors in the form of Gone Girl's Rosamund Pike. The casting was confirmed by the Twitter account for the show's writers' room.

"Please welcome Rosamund Pike to the Wheel of Time family. Say hello to Moiraine. #WoTWednesday," reads the tweet.

When Jordan, in the middle of writing Book 12 — 2009's The Gathering Storm — passed away in 2007, Brandon Sanderson was hired to finish the manuscript. From there, Sanderson penned the last two books in the series (originally planned to be one) based on the late author's extensive notes. Books 13 and 14 — Towers of Midnight and A Memory of Light — were released in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

The overarching title of the novels refers to the fact that history repeats itself over and over until the lines between legend, myth, prophecy, and reality become blurred.

If this project is handled correctly, Amazon could have the next Game of Thrones on its hands. (The company is also working on a TV adaptation of Tolkien's Lord of the Rings.)

Pike is known for her starring roles in such films as Gone Girl, Die Another Day, The World's End, and Wrath of the Titans.

Whoaaaa!

Bill & Ted Face the Music has found its main villain — breakout Barry star Anthony Carrigan, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Specifics about Carrigan's role are currently locked in a high-stakes chess game with Death, but we do know that the movie will focus on aging versions of Bill and Ted (Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves), who set out to finally fulfill their destinies of becoming the greatest rock stars the world has ever known.

That goal comes within their reach when a visitor from the future informs them that only their most excellent song can save the planet and bring peace to humanity. This time, the two friends will need the help of their daughters (Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine) and, of course, a few historical figures.

Credit: John Lamparski/WireImage

Winter and Reeves won't be the only familiar faces returning to the franchise. In March, it was announced that William Sadler would be reprising his role as Death.

Helmed by Galaxy Quest's Dean Parisot, production will kick off in New Orleans next month. The script was penned by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, the duo who wrote the first two movies, from 1989 and 1991.

Bill & Ted 3 air-guitars its way into theaters on Aug. 21, 2020.

The Curse of La Llorona screenwriting team of Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis are partnering up once more, this time for a Netflix movie adaptation of J.A. White's Nightbooks novel, according to Deadline.

Published last July, White's novel for young readers is a horror-based twist on the tale of "Scheherazade" from One Thousand and One Nights, in which a young boy must tell a witch a different scary story each night in order to stay alive.

Credit: Katherine Tegen Books

Sam Raimi is producing the film, which doesn't yet have a release date.