Daisy Ridley assures Reylo fans that the relationship isn't 'skimmed over' in The Rise of Skywalker

There are a lot of unanswered questions going into Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. How exactly is The Emperor back? Who is the "Skywalker" who is rising? What's the deal with new characters like Jannah and Zorri Bliss? How will the film resolve the story of General Leia Organa now that Carrie Fisher is no longer with us? For some fans, though, one question stands above the rest as an emotional linchpin of the conclusion to The Skywalker Saga: What's going to happen to Reylo?

For years now, bolstered by the connection that Rey and Kylo Ren shared in The Last Jedi, a passionate group of Star Wars fans have been shipping the scavenger from Jakku and the fallen son of Leia and Han, hoping that they might somehow end up together despite being on opposite sides of a galactic conflict that threatens to consume them both. It's not everyone's favorite theory, but the Reylo segment of Star Wars fandom is enthusiastic enough that even Rey herself, Daisy Ridley, is happy to hear their ideas.

“It does not bother me, people writing theories,” Ridley told Entertainment Weekly. “It’s really fun hearing them. Plus, because I know what’s sort of going to happen, I think it’ll be really interesting to see people’s reaction to [the final film]. Obviously, there’s this whole Reylo thing and some people are very passionate about it, some aren’t.”

Ridley — whose character's apparent flirtation with the Dark Side is also one of the key question surrounding The Rise of Skywalker right now — didn't elaborate on what's going to happen in the film, obviously, but she did add a little context in terms of what we can expect in terms of the Reylo angle. After all, certain filmmakers might look at that connection and deem it far less important than other key issues in the Star Wars story. According to Ridley, though, J.J. Abrams didn't abandon it.

“J.J. does deal with [it],” she added. “It’s a very complex issue. People talk about toxic relationships and whatever it is. It’s no joke and I think it’s dealt with really well because it’s not skimmed over.”

We'll get to see exactly how Abrams and company dealt with Reylo, and many other lingering questions, when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters December 20.