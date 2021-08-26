Legion's Dan Stevens will make you fall in love with a robot in 'I'm Your Man' trailer

Whether he's playing a super-powered mutant on Legion, becoming a pop music god in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, or killing with ruthless efficiency in The Guest, there's something about Dan Stevens that compels you to pay attention to him. Now, Stevens is using that gift to go where his talents have never gone before in a new film that asks the question: Could you fall in love with a robot if that robot was Dan Stevens?

In I'm Your Man, the latest German-language film from Unorthodox director Maria Schrader, Stevens stars as Tom, a very lifelike robot who's placed in the home of Alma (Maren Eggert). Alma's accepted Tom into her life because she knows that if she lives with him for a set number of weeks and delivers her evaluation to his manufacturer, she can get funding for her own research projects, but that doesn't mean she has to get along with him.

In Alma's mind, Tom is firmly and irrevocably a machine, not a thinking, living being. But Tom isn't just a good-looking simulation of a human. He's a good-looking simulation of a human who's been formulated to respond exactly to Alma's needs and desires. What follows is a journey that asks big questions about life, love, and what it means to be human. Check out the trailer below.

Video of I&#039;M YOUR MAN | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street

It's been fascinating to watch Stevens continue to develop his career in intriguing ways after the conclusion of his acclaimed FX Marvel Comics series Legion. In the wake of his breakthrough on Downton Abbey, he delivered everything from The Guest to Beauty and the Beast to Apostle, and since Legion wrapped up his run he's gone on to projects like Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts, The Rental, Solos, and more.

Now, he gets to apply his knack for infusing humanity into decidedly inhuman characters to yet another genre film challenge.

I'm Your Man lands in select theaters Sept. 24.