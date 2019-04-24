Debate Club: Chris Evans' best roles (that aren't Captain America)

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

On Friday, Chris Evans (presumably) ends an eight-year run as Captain America, who has been one of Marvel's biggest attractions since he made his debut in The First Avenger. Initially, Evans was reluctant to sign on to such a major franchise undertaking, scared at the prospect of a nine-movie deal. ("It's nuts," he said in 2016. "If you make a big movie like Independence Day, they'll lock you up for three movies. But nine is insane. We got it down to six.")

He's proven to be a terrific Steve Rogers — heroic and decent but also slyly funny — but what about the rest of his résumé? How does Evans' non-Cap career shape up? For this week's Debate Club, we pick his five finest roles that aren't the All-American superhero.