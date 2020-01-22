Debate Club: The 5 best Star Trek movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

For years, Trekkers have waged an endless debate: Kirk or Picard? The Original Series or The Next Generation? That argument extends to the Star Trek feature films: Which one is best? And where do the Chris Pine movies fit in those rankings?

For this week's Debate Club, we engage in our very own Kobayashi Maru, picking the five greatest Star Trek movies. Yes, it's a no-win scenario, so we'll just tell you right now that Star Trek III: The Search for Spock didn't make the cut. Sorry, there were just other Trek flicks we liked more.