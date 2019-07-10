Debate Club: The 5 biggest surprise hit horror movies

Welcome to Debate Club, where Tim Grierson and Will Leitch, the hosts of the Grierson & Leitch podcast, tackle the greatest arguments in pop culture.

Some of horror's biggest hits were hardly surefire propositions at the time. Depending on the cinematic era, maybe horror was stuck in a commercial tailspin. Or perhaps the filmmakers were pushing the envelope, testing the limits of what an audience could handle. Or maybe the movie was made on the super-cheap, its cast and crew never thinking they were about to revolutionize the genre.

Whatever the reason, sometimes to make your mark you have to do what no one's expecting — and do it really well.

For this week's Debate Club, we look back at five surprise horror smashes. This list is a good reminder: a lot of classics started out as a roll of the dice.