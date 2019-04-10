Detective Pikachu asks fans to 'meet them all' in new Pokemon-filled spot

It’s no Pokérap, but Detective Pikachu’s ever-increasing amount of Pokémon is certainly getting close to filling up a Pokédex. Sure there’s the story of the Ryan Reynolds-voiced star using his sleuthing skills and electrical powers to aid Justice Smith in his mystery-solving quest. But we’re just here for the adorable monsters.

The spin-off game’s live-action adaptation has been showing off its endearing (and sometimes creepy) creature designs for a while now, as each trailer brings more and more fan favorites into the mix, but the latest video is focused entirely on the Pokémon casting process.

Take a look:

Video of Casting Detective Pikachu

We’ve already seen plenty of these, even if we get a bit more insight into how the film will treat Psyduck’s psychic headaches (with plenty of humor), but aside from Charizard, Ludicolo, Snubbull, Mewtwo, Pikachu, Jigglypuff, and Aipom, fans got to see a few new faces. Faces like Flareon, Pancham (and its evolution, Pangoro), Emolga, Charmander, Loudred, Rufflet, Sneasel, Torterra, Treecko, and Kingler. Oh, and Magikarp.

Phew, that was a lot of Pokémon. But between them and the Muzak rendition of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” playing in the trailer, Detective Pikachu is shaping up to be an amusing entry into the iconic franchise’s canon — even if it’s a little weird getting used to it at first.

Detective Pikachu brings us Pokémon like we've never seen them before on May 10.