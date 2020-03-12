Disney to delay New Mutants, Mulan, Antlers over coronavirus concerns

Some of Disney’s most anticipated movies of the year have reportedly been put on hold as Walt Disney Studios adjusts its release schedule out of concern over the global spread of coronavirus. That means yet another delay for New Mutants, as well as a quick pause on the live-action adaptation of Mulan, and Guillermo del Toro’s Antlers too.

First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Disney is pushing back the April 3 release of New Mutants, a 20th Century Studios carryover from the pre-merger Fox days. The postponement represents only the latest in a lengthy string of halting starts for the long-gestating X-Men movie, which appeared to finally be nearing the end of its slow development saga.

Mulan, which was set to arrive in theaters March 27 and already was gleaning positive early reactions from critics, is also being delayed indefinitely. Antlers, the upcoming horror film produced by del Toro and directed by Scott Cooper, similarly is hitting the brakes on its scheduled April 17 release.

As with Mulan and Antlers, Disney has not announced a new release date for New Mutants. Deadline reports that Disney is reviewing its options on new release timing for all three movies, and is "looking at potential 2020 dates" that would keep the films away from a push into a new year.

Like the recent delay of A Quiet Place Part II, the abrupt announcement of Mulan’s postponement marks a last-minute reset of box-office expectations as coronavirus-related delays and cancellations wash over the entertainment industry in general (our continually updating list can be found here).