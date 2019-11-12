In Disney+'s Star Wars, Greedo still shoots first but has the last word in apparent new edit

Disney+’s launch was Star Wars-centric, with The Mandalorian hunting the attention of fans as well as various bounties while new 4K remasters of the original and prequel trilogies were surprise exclusives for HD junkies. However, with every new version of an old Star Wars movie, there’s the chance to open old wounds. Specifically, those referencing the changes made by George Lucas’ 1997 Special Edition remaster of A New Hope, like the addition of a CGI Jabba the Hutt and the Greedo/Han confrontation in the Mos Eisley cantina. And in the latter’s case, it seems like there’s been another edit to the scene that made “Han shot first” a rallying cry among fans.

The scene, which originally featured Han Solo shooting the bounty hunter Greedo during a confrontation, had been altered in 1997 for Greedo to shoot at Han, with Han dodging the blast with a weird digital head move and returning fire. The change was all in service of making Han seem less like a killer and more like someone operating in self-defence. The Disney+ version not only shows the latter chain of events, but appears to add in another (unsubtitled) line from Greedo before the shooting happens.

Take a look:

Did he say…”McClunky?” Some on Twitter seem to think so:

Ultimately, this version will only solidify the scene’s legacy as Star Wars’ most controversial as its history is written and rewritten over and over again.

UPDATE: According to Vanity Fair, this change comes straight from George Lucas himself, made before selling Star Wars and Lucasfilm to Disney in 2012. Why'd you do it, George?