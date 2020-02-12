Latest Stories

Wish granted! Disney reportedly developing Aladdin sequel

James Comtois
Feb 12, 2020

Your wish is Disney’s command. Following the massive success of 2019's live-action Aladdin, Disney is reportedly already at work developing a sequel — and they even have the screenwriters picked out.

Citing unnamed sources, Variety is reporting that a sequel to Aladdin is in “early development” after hearing a pitch from writers John Gatins and Andrea Berloff, who are now attached to write the script. 

SYFY WIRE has reached out to a representative from Disney for confirmation.

The original film starring Will Smith made $1 billion globally, roughly a month after opening in theaters in May of last year. So it's not surprising that Disney would be hot to make a follow-up. Disney+ is also developing a spinoff film based around the character of Prince Anders, featuring Billy Magnussen.

More to come shortly.

