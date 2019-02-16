Latest Stories

Crackdown Slice
Exclusive: Writer Jonathan Goff plugs into Dynamite's new video game series, Crackdown
Happy Death Day 2U
Objects in Space 2/16/19: This time it's coming after all of us
Frozen 2
Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2
36805_Shazam__Shazam_POP_GLAM
New Funko figures could confirm full Shazam family for movie
Frozen 2

Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2

Josh Weiss
Feb 16, 2019

Following on the heels of the first teasers for The Lion King and Avengers: Endgame, Disney has set yet another trailer-viewing record with the initial glimpse at Frozen 2.

Released earlier this week, the debut teaser became the most-viewed animated trailer in the first 24 hours of being posted online, racking up 116.4 million hits. Incredibles 2 was the former champion with 113.6 million, so it's good to know that the record will be staying in the House of Mouse family. 

Since Frozen became highest-grossing animated film of all time—not to mention winning the Best Animated Feature at the 86th Oscars—it was a no-brainer for Disney to greenlight a sequel. "Let it Go," just one song in a soundtrack full of addicting earworms, also won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Nevertheless, this track went viral (for good reason) and stands as one of Frozen's most iconic elements.

Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return to direct the follow-up, which reunites Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) as they set off on an adventure beyond Arendelle. Sterling K. Brown (The Predator) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) will be voicing two, never-before-seen characters.

Jennifer Lee, who penned the screenplay for the original movie alone, co-wrote the sequel's script with Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin).

Frozen 2 (a musical just like its predecessor) crystallizes in theaters everywhere Nov. 22.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Frozen 2 Elsa, Anna, Kristoff
Elsa ice walks through an ocean storm in first trailer for Disney's Frozen 2
Josh Weiss
Avengers Infinity War Mark Ruffalo
After spoiling Infinity War, Mark Ruffalo pumped Josh Gad for Frozen 2 intel
Josh Weiss
Dumbo Colin Ferrell Tim Burton Disney
Dumbo international trailer doubles down on Tim Burton's fantastical touch
Josh Weiss
Super Bowl 2019 movie trailers
What movie trailers can we expect to see during Super Bowl 2019?
James Grebey
