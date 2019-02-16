Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2

Following on the heels of the first teasers for The Lion King and Avengers: Endgame, Disney has set yet another trailer-viewing record with the initial glimpse at Frozen 2.

Released earlier this week, the debut teaser became the most-viewed animated trailer in the first 24 hours of being posted online, racking up 116.4 million hits. Incredibles 2 was the former champion with 113.6 million, so it's good to know that the record will be staying in the House of Mouse family.

Since Frozen became highest-grossing animated film of all time—not to mention winning the Best Animated Feature at the 86th Oscars—it was a no-brainer for Disney to greenlight a sequel. "Let it Go," just one song in a soundtrack full of addicting earworms, also won Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Nevertheless, this track went viral (for good reason) and stands as one of Frozen's most iconic elements.

Video of Frozen 2 | Official Teaser Trailer Walt Disney Animation Studios on YouTube

Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return to direct the follow-up, which reunites Anna (Kristen Bell), Elsa (Idina Menzel), Olaf (Josh Gad), and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) as they set off on an adventure beyond Arendelle. Sterling K. Brown (The Predator) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) will be voicing two, never-before-seen characters.

Jennifer Lee, who penned the screenplay for the original movie alone, co-wrote the sequel's script with Allison Schroeder (Hidden Figures, Christopher Robin).

Frozen 2 (a musical just like its predecessor) crystallizes in theaters everywhere Nov. 22.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)