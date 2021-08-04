Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: Disney Parks teaser shows what it's like to live in a galaxy far far away

With working, retractable lightsabers getting ready to fire up, it looks like the Walt Disney Company is almost set to take prospective visitors on a trip to a galaxy far far away, via an immersive holiday experience aboard its new Star Wars-themed hotel at Walt Disney World.

Fans will be able to start booking two-night holiday packages aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser starting in the spring of 2022. And per newly released details, guests will spend those two days enjoying a full Star Wars experience that is "part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, [and] part real-life role-playing game."

Guests will have the chance to live out a Star Wars adventure tailored specifically towards them — complete with missions and "Story Moments" featuring characters and special invitations that will arise over the course of their stay.

You can get a sense of the Force-filled experience in Disney Parks' new launch video below:

Video of Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Launching 2022 | Walt Disney World Resort

While fans are exploring and trying to decide whether they will join the Resistance, go over to the dark side, or even just hang out in Sublight Lounge sipping drinks and playing sabacc, there's still plenty of Star Wars activities to indulge in during their stay. There's lightsaber training against a remote training device, and bridge training aboard the Halcyon starcruiser itself, with the ship's crew walking guests through how it all works. There's even a visit to the Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Though guests will have to be careful because even their time at other attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge (where the hotel is located) will have an impact on their story.

But how much will all of this cost? Well, right now a package for two people costs $4,809, three people is $5,399, and four is $5,999. Guests will stay in either a cabin, which sleeps up to four people, or a suite that sleeps up to eight, and meals (excluding alcohol and any other speciality drinks) are included.

As of now, Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser will be open for stays starting in the spring of 2022. You can see more pictures of the experience below.