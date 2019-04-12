Disney+ will also be home to The Simpsons, a new Phineas and Ferb movie, more

Something old, something new, something acquired, and Jeff Goldblum? Disney had its official unveiling for Disney+ this week, which included everything from a $6.99 subscription price and November launch date, a massive MCU slate, and some new info on a couple of Star Wars spinoff series. But that's not everything the new, surprisingly affordable streaming service will offer.

The Simpsons, now a Disney property after they acquired Fox, will have its entire catalog available on Disney+. Deadline has word that the current home to the longest-running primetime series ever, FX Now, will still have some episodes available, but the proverbial "Every Simpsons Ever" will now be exclusive to Disney+. Although it's unlikely the Michael Jackson episode will make the transition.

There are also some new animated productions, including a brand new Phineas and Ferb movie featuring the original voice cast reprising their roles. There's no official release date, but it's expected within a year of the Disney+ launch on November 12.

The Pixar side of things has a pair of Toy Story spinoffs in the works, including one that features Tony Hale's Forky from the upcoming fourth installment that'll be available from the get-go.

There's also some stuff in the works for the National Geographic section of Disney+. The Magic of the Animal Kingdom will take a behind-the-scenes look at the animal care experts in Disney parks, but The World According to Jeff Goldblum will have Jeff Goldblum wandering around being fascinated by things(!!). It'll also be available on day one, while The Magic of the Animal Kingdom will come within a year of the launch date.

The service will also host a variety of docuseries, focused on everything from the making of Frozen 2, to Marvel projects, and going behind the scenes of the Disney Parks and Imagineering department.

Disney+ will go live on November 12 and will cost $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year. Will you be signing up? Let us know in the comments.