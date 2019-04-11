Disney+ drops Star Wars details, including Alan Tudyk as K-2SO in Rogue One spinoff

Alan Tudyk once pledged to SYFY WIRE that he would love to find a way to keep playing the droid character K-2SO from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and well, by the power of the Force, it seems that he has gotten his wish.

Deadline reports that Tudyk will officially be reprising his much-loved role alongside Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor in the Rogue One spinoff series for Disney's upcoming streaming service Disney+, which was formally unveiled today.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announced the news at Disney’s Investor Day and said the series will be ready for the November 12 launch of Disney+, as well as another Star Wars original live-action series, Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian, which she said has now completed production and is looking "amazing."

Tudyk voiced and motion-captured the role of K-2SO in Rogue One, and got so into the character that he ended up helping co-write a comic that featured the droid — IDW's Star Wars Adventures #3 — in 2017. Now that's dedication!

Interestingly, Deadline also reports that Kennedy confirmed that within the first year of its launch, Disney+ will have the entire Star Wars film franchise available for streaming.

"It's remarkable to think that Episode IX will represent the culmination of what George Lucas began 40 years ago with the Skywalker saga," said Kennedy, adding that characters from the movies "populate a mythology that has impacted audiences throughout multiple generations."

Interestingly, Deadline also reports that Kennedy confirmed that within the first year of its launch, Disney+ will have the entire Star Wars film franchise available for streaming, all for the cost of $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

