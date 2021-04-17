Legends of Tomorrow: Dominic Purcell leaving as main player after S6, but promises return in S7

He’s been a part of the Arrowverse since the earliest days of The Flash, but on Saturday, actor Dominic Purcell told his social media followers he’s done. In an Instagram post, Purcell said that his character, Heat Wave (aka Mick Rory), is leaving The CW's Legends of Tomorrow after the forthcoming sixth season. But that's not the end of his DC tenure, as Purcell promised he'll return in Season 7 in a recurring capacity.

The actor initially stirred up a frenzy of headlines with an Instagram post (which was edited before being deleted entirely) that seemed to imply he had some kind of professional feud with Warner Bros. Television, which produces the show. That initial post entailed a black-and-white selfie, accompanied by a statement saying, “Deal isn’t done. I have no interest. "Whatever cash they throw on the corporate level. I'm walking away from @cw_legendsoftomorrow. It’s been a total pleasure and a humbling experience bringing @dccomics iconic character #heatwave (aka) MICK RORY to life."

A representative from Warner Bros. TV declined to comment on Saturday, while SYFY WIRE has yet to hear back from Purcell's management. During the interim, however, Purcell walked back his brash comments, blaming them on fatigue and frustration stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Do I have a beef with the studio at @warnerbrostv? No. Yes, I said they don’t care. That’s not correct of course they do — just me being emotional and over stuff. We all work in a big machine. Sometimes sh** happens," he wrote in the latest post. "I have and always have had a tremendous relationship with the bosses and the studio @warnerbrostv ... My wording was aggressive in tone because sometimes I get frustrated and annoyed. It’s been a long long heavy year locked up in #Vancouver for 9 months without going home. Who doesn’t and who hasn’t lashed out. I'm f—in' human. So for god sake, chill on. 'Dominic Purcell and the studio are beefing' [is] total bullsh** ... I’ve never quit on a contract and never would."

Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

An earlier version of Purcell’s original post reportedly contained some context, from his point-of-view, pertaining to his relationship with the studio about the DC show. “The studio does not care. The actors [sic] work ethic and talent must give them the confidence to question authority. ….Much love to all. It’s not lost on me how very fortunate I am,” a previous version of the post read, according to Variety.

In his most recent post, the actor wrote that all of the press coverage caught him off guard. "I must admit I was freaked the f** out," he said, also assuring fans that no one had "forced" him to amend his statement.

Purcell has shown up all across The CW’s Arrowverse series, first assuming the role of Heat Wave in a handful of guest appearances during Season 1 of The Flash. He would go on to appear in all five seasons of Legends of Tomorrow as the arson-happy criminal partner of Leonard Snart (aka Captain Cold, played by Purcell’s former Prison Break costar Wentworth Miller), picking up a new role as bounty hunter Chronos along the way. The CW recently teased Legends’ upcoming sixth season, in which Purcell also is set to appear.

Season 6 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow debuts on The CW on Sunday, May 2.

This story was originally published at 3:27 p.m. and updated at 11:46 p.m.