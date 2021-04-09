The Legends of Tomorrow are chasing aliens through history in first trailer for Season 6 

It’s been a long wait, what with Legends of Tomorrow rolled out to midseason, but The CW’s wildest Arrowverse series is finally flying back to the schedule next month — and this year they’ll be taking on aliens.

The first trailer for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow sets the extraterrestrial stakes for the motley crew of D-list DC heroes, after the surprise cliffhanger at the end of Season 5 that saw team leader Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) kidnapped my aliens. Now? The team is hot on the trail of Sara as they plot a rescue plan, all while dealing with a new threat: Apparently those aliens have decided to do a bit of time travel themselves, and they’re popping up all throughout history.

Check out the first look at the new season below:

Video of DC&#039;s Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Trailer | The CW

The trailer is admittedly brief, but not surprisingly, packs plenty of action into its 30-second run time. We get to see an alien splattering on the windshield of the Waverider; plenty of weird aliens; some type of robot; some throwback time travel shots; Gary utterly terrified; and Sara possibly plotting her escape from those pesky alien captors.

With its wild plots that jump from the supernatural, to sci-fi, to time travel — oftentimes in one episode — Legends has become one of the most fun and surprising genre shows on TV in recent years. With an alien invasion on tap, it thankfully looks like Season 6 won’t disappoint, either.

For those keeping score, The Flash, Black Lightning, Supergirl and Batwoman are airing new Arrowverse episodes now, while Superman & Lois has gone on a brief hiatus to allow production to catch up.

Legends of Tomorrow returns to The CW on Sunday, May 2.