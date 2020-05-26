WIRE Buzz: Doug Liman directing Tom Cruise in actual space; Doctor Whos uniting for audiodrama trilogy

New details launched today on that movie that Tom Cruise is planning to actually shoot in outer space.

Per a report from Deadline, which first broke the news, Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Jumper) is attached to direct the action-adventure film that his American Made star is working on with Elon Musk’s Space X and NASA.

Although details on the film’s story and title are still under wraps, NASA confirmed earlier this month that Cruise was in discussions with Musk's SpaceX about teaming up with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to shoot the first narrative feature film in outer space. The project is set to be filmed on the International Space Station.

And seriously, what more do you need to know for now? The star of the Mission: Impossible films and the director of one of his best sci-fi forays, Edge of Tomorrow (which Cruise and Liman are still presumably making a sequel to), are making the first narrative feature in space! Who cares what its working title is? Eat your hearts out, Stanley Kubrick, James Cameron, and George Lucas!

Anyway, Liman has apparently been a part of this project since its inception (oh, yeah, that reminds us: Take that, Christopher Nolan!) is writing the first draft of the screenplay and producing the film with Cruise.

Grab your Jelly Babies and allonz-y! Tom Baker and David Tennant are both starring in a new Doctor Who audio drama from Big Finish, kicking off a trilogy of stories that each feature a different pair of Doctors teaming up to battle a familiar enemy. Beginning this August, the first volume of Doctor Who: Out of Time will see the Fourth Doctor (Baker) and the Tenth Doctor (Tennant) teaming up to outwit the Daleks (Nicholas Briggs).

The Cathedral of Contemplation exists outside time. It opens its doors across the universe to offer solace to those in need. Occasionally, the Doctor drops in when he needs a break from saving all of time and space to get some perspective. The thing is, he's already there several lives earlier, so when dimension barriers break down, his past and present collide. And when the Daleks invade and commandeer the Cathedral, the two Doctors must unite to stop them…or face extermination twice over.

Big Finish

“Tom Baker was obviously the first Doctor that I knew,” said Tennant in a statement. “I was small when he took over and I grew up through the seven years that he was the Doctor. I was a massive fan. I met him in John Menzies in Glasgow and he signed my book. I had a doll of him. All that. Tom Baker was very much the Doctor. There is something about the way he is associated with the character that seems utterly timeless.”

“Of course, it was hugely exciting — with a certain amount of pressure too — to bring together two of the most iconic Doctors, cemented in the public imagination from new and classic TV eras of Doctor Who,” writer Matt Fitton added. “I thought putting them up against the Daleks — the Doctor's most persistent enemy — would bring out all the ways in which they are at once the same Time Lord — and also very different versions too.”

No word yet on who will star in the next two entries in the trilogy. Only time will tell.

Set for release in August, Doctor Who: Out of Time is now available to pre-order.