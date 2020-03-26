Dream Casting: Dracula

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Following the success of The Invisible Man, Universal and A24 have tapped Karyn Kusama to make a new version of Dracula. Whereas the recent Netflix/BBC adaptation didn't get good buzz at all, this version is actually very promising. We don't know how much it will draw on Bram Stoker's original novel, or even the 1931 Universal version with Bela Lugosi, but Kusama's take is bound to be interesting.

For my cast this week, I did draw on Stoker's novel, but the characters are shared by most previous film versions. I'd like to get away from the idea of Count Dracula as a romantic and sympathetic figure and make him the menacing and predatory figure he was meant to be. Jonathan, Mina, and Lucy should bring the pathos, and Renfield can offer a bit of comic relief.