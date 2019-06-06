Latest Stories

Dream Casting: Man-Thing

Elle Collins
IMG_7406.JPG
Elle Collins
Jun 6, 2019

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Warner Bros has already canceled Swamp Thing, days after its premiere on the DC Universe streaming app. Whatever the actual reason for that decision, maybe it's time for Marvel's Man-Thing to step up and get a TV show of his own. The two swamp monsters were created at virtually the same time in the 1970s, but Man-Thing has always lived in Swamp Thing's shadow. That's probably because Swamp Thing is more or less a conventional protagonist and Man-Thing is a mysterious creature that doesn't speak.

Once a man named Ted Sallis, Man-Thing is the monstrous guardian of a swamp that houses the Nexus of All Realities, an interdimensional portal that sometimes spits out demons, wizards, and ducks. His adventures involve Ted's treacherous ex, some local teens, and a collection of weirdos who've found their way to his swamp from across time and space.

Let's cast it.

Doug Jones as Man-Thing

Doug Jones as Man-Thing

Man-Thing doesn't talk, so his performance needs to be in his movements. Whether he's brought to life with a costume or motion capture, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery; The Shape of Water) has the unique skill set to make this monster memorable.

Max Minghella as Ted Sallis

Max Minghella as Ted Sallis

Before he became Man-Thing, Ted Sallis was a relatively normal guy, and Max Minghella (The Handmaid's Tale) will be a memorable presence even if he only appears in the first episode and the occasional flashback.

Jessica Szohr as Ellen Brandt

Jessica Szohr as Ellen Brandt

Ted's lover turned out to be far more dangerous than anyone knew, and Jessica Szohr (The Orville) embodies that sort of danger.

Mia Goth as Jennifer Kale

Mia Goth as Jennifer Kale

Jennifer is a young sorceress in training and will become the secondary lead of the show as she gets more involved with Man-Thing and the Nexus of All Realities. Mia Goth (Suspiria) is a young actress who specializes in horror, and this will be a great part for her.

Jacob McCarthy as Andy Kale

Jacob McCarthy as Andy Kale

Jacob McCarthy (A.P. Bio) can bring Jennifer's younger brother to life, and maybe give him a bit more dimension than he got in the comics.

Everett McGill as Joshua Kale

Everett McGill as Joshua Kale

Everett McGill (Dune, Twin Peaks) is an underused character actor with a fantastic look, and he'd be perfect as Jennifer and Andy's grandfather, who leads a secret occult society.

Brian Cox as Dakimh

Brian Cox as Dakimh

Brian Cox (X2) was kind of born to play a wizard from another dimension, and he can definitely handle Dakimh's "pretty creepy but a good guy" vibe.

Adam Copeland as Korrek

Adam Copeland as Korrek

Who better to play the barbarian warrior Korrek, a Thor type who's not quite Thor, than former wrestler Adam Copeland (Vikings)?

Jason Segel as Howard the Duck

Jason Segel as Howard the Duck

Jason Segel (The Discovery; The Muppets) has a funny voice that would sound great coming out of a talking duck. He might even earn a spin-off, just like Howard did after debuting in Man-Thing's comic.

Anthony Carrigan as the Overmaster

Anthony Carrigan as the Overmaster

Nether-Spawn, the Overmaster, the Devil: whatever you call him, he's the ultimate villain, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) is great at putting his own twist on a villain.

