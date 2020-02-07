Dream Casting: Marvel's take on Birds of Prey

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

Welcome back! After a brief hiatus, Dream Casting is back in 2020 to keep bringing you far-fetched (but often very insightful) ideas for how to cast nerdy movies that haven't been made yet.

This week, with Birds of Prey in theaters, I thought it would be fun to imagine what the Marvel Studios equivalent of that movie might look like. I considered directly adapting one of Marvel's all-female teams, like A-Force, Daughters of the Dragon, or the Fearless Defenders. But those feature a lot of characters who are being used other places, and none of them had quite the colorful Birds of Prey both-sides-of-the-law energy I was looking for, so I decided to wing it.

I built the cast around the existing MCU characters of Captain Marvel and Valkyrie, since Brie Larson and Tessa Thompson seem very enthusiastic about working together. Then I added a mix of Marvel Comics women, good and bad, who would make for a great caper movie. Whether they're in superhero costumes or streetwear, this movie should be wildly colorful.

Here we go!