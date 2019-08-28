Dream Casting: She-Hulk

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

At D23, several new Marvel TV series were announced for Disney+, including one fans have been demanding for years now: She-Hulk. For anyone who doesn't know, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin and a lawyer. She becomes a Hulk of her own after an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce and spends most of her time in big green form but with her own mind, just like Hulk in Endgame. We don't know much about her upcoming TV series other than its existence and logo, but obviously we're going to speculate wildly from there.

The most popular She-Hulk comics have had a lighthearted tone, which I'm imagining Disney+ will want to maintain. She can work as a big green lawyer while also dealing with supervillains, alien invasions, and whatever else comes up. I've put together a hypothetical cast with this sort of courtroom action comedy in mind.