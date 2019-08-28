Dream Casting: She-Hulk

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
At D23, several new Marvel TV series were announced for Disney+, including one fans have been demanding for years now: She-Hulk. For anyone who doesn't know, She-Hulk is Jennifer Walters, Bruce Banner's cousin and a lawyer. She becomes a Hulk of her own after an emergency blood transfusion from Bruce and spends most of her time in big green form but with her own mind, just like Hulk in Endgame. We don't know much about her upcoming TV series other than its existence and logo, but obviously we're going to speculate wildly from there.
The most popular She-Hulk comics have had a lighthearted tone, which I'm imagining Disney+ will want to maintain. She can work as a big green lawyer while also dealing with supervillains, alien invasions, and whatever else comes up. I've put together a hypothetical cast with this sort of courtroom action comedy in mind.
Ilfenesh Hadera as She-Hulk
People all across the internet have been coming up with possible She-Hulks. Laverne Cox, Aisha Tyler, Stephanie Beatriz are all names I've seen mentioned, and they could all work. I went with Ilfenesh Hadera (Deception, Baywatch) because I think she has a great look for the part and the potential to be a star in the right role. Use camera tricks to make her a little taller, get her a personal trainer to build a little extra muscle, and of course paint her green, and she is She-Hulk to a T.
Paula Pell as Louise Mason
Louise Mason is the standout supporting character from She-Hulk's '80s run, a retired superhero formerly known as the Blonde Phantom, who becomes Jen's coworker and close friend. With Paula Pell (AP Bio, Wine Country) in the role, she could be a great comic foil for the new series.
Eddie Spears as Wyatt Wingfoot
Eddie Spears (Hell on Wheels) has the perfect look and physical presence to play Jen's on-again, off-again love interest and friend of the Fantastic Four (now a potential MCU tie-in), Wyatt Wingfoot.
Rachael Taylor as Hellcat
Hellcat is friends with She-Hulk and has worked for her as an investigator. Rachael Taylor played a version of the same character in Jessica Jones, but if she makes the move to Disney+, where it looks like the Marvel shows are going to be a lot less dark than on Netflix, she might actually get to live out her dream and put on the costume.
Yimmy Yim as Angie Huang
Yimmy Yim (Ghosted) is a relatively obscure character actress, but she'll stand out as Jen's eccentric receptionist, Angie.
Joe Manganiello as Doc Samson
Leonard Samson is a psychologist who gained green hair and a muscular physique by exposure to the same gamma radiation that created the Hulk. Joe Manganiello (True Blood) already has the physique; he just needs the green hair.
Becky Lynch as Titania
Although it will still take a little SFX to make her seem inhumanly big, WWE champion Becky Lynch can build on her badass persona to play Titania, a supervillain who's a physical match for She-Hulk.
Terence Stamp as Xemnu the Titan
Terence Stamp (Superman II) has one of those great villain voices, and that voice will be hilarious and intimidating at the same time coming from the massive furry alien known as Xemnu.