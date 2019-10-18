Dream Casting: More Batman villains

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.

As Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is occupying theaters, we've just learned that Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in The Batman and Paul Dano will play the Riddler. Those are both great choices, and they got me thinking about the rest of Batman's illustrious rogues gallery.

I've cast most of Batman's major villains who don't have actors in the current movies. In addition to The Batman, I'm counting Suicide Squad as canon, so in addition to Catwoman and the Riddler, we've already got a Joker, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, and Deadshot, plus Black Mask in the upcoming Birds of Prey. I've put together a selection of actors I think would be great additions to future DC Batman movies.