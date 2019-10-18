Dream Casting: More Batman villains

Dream Casting is an imaginative look at the casting process of potential Hollywood projects based on comics and other media. This isn't just about what is being made; this is about what should be made, and who we think should be the stars.
As Joaquin Phoenix's Joker is occupying theaters, we've just learned that Zoe Kravitz will play Catwoman in The Batman and Paul Dano will play the Riddler. Those are both great choices, and they got me thinking about the rest of Batman's illustrious rogues gallery.
I've cast most of Batman's major villains who don't have actors in the current movies. In addition to The Batman, I'm counting Suicide Squad as canon, so in addition to Catwoman and the Riddler, we've already got a Joker, Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, and Deadshot, plus Black Mask in the upcoming Birds of Prey. I've put together a selection of actors I think would be great additions to future DC Batman movies.
Anthony Carrigan as Mister Freeze
I know Anthony Carrigan (Barry) played a different villain on Gotham, but he'll look pretty different with goggles and a fogged-up bell jar over his head, plus I think he'll bring so much creepiness and pathos to Mister Freeze that I can't let him go.
Donald Glover as Two-Face
Former Lando Calrissian Billy Dee Williams played Harvey Dent in 1989 and was supposed to come back as Two-Face for a sequel, but he was robbed of that opportunity. Former Lando Calrissian Donald Glover (Solo) can give us a taste of what Williams might have been like in the role and bring his own unique energy as well.
Jane Levy as Poison Ivy
Jane Levy (Evil Dead, Castle Rock) has the perfect look for Poison Ivy and can handle that sociopathic energy of someone who genuinely prefers plants to humans. And if she gets to play opposite Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, even better.
Walton Goggins as Scarecrow
Walton Goggins (The Righteous Gemstones) is an incredibly versatile actor who can play both the seemingly mild mannered Jonathan Crane and his terrifying alter ego.
Navid Negahban as Ra's al Ghul
Navid Negahban (Homeland) has a chameleon-like ability to inhabit a wide variety of characters, and with the right '70s facial hair he could absolutely be the immortal leader of an international criminal organization.
Amber Rose Revah as Talia al Ghul
Amber Rose Revah (The Punisher) also carries herself with a sense of authority, and it's easy to imagine her romancing Pattinson's Batman while also attempting to recruit him into a more amoral life.
Toby Jones as the Penguin
Give him a prosthetic nose and a tuxedo and the diminutive, exceptionally talented Toby Jones (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom) will be a memorable and menacing Oswald Cobblepot III.
Bryan Cranston as Hugo Strange
Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) can bring some of Heisenberg's unhinged criminal scientist energy to Professor Hugo Strange.
Dave Bautista as Bane
Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) has the size and the physique to fill out Bane's costume, which is important, but even more important is his ability to convey intelligence and thoughtfulness, which is what separates Bane from other huge bruisers.
Kyle Mooney as the Mad Hatter
Taking his name and aesthetic from Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter is basically a creepy little weirdo, and Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live) is great at playing creepy little weirdos.