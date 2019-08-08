Robert Englund reunites with the women of Elm Street for dreamy flashback photo

1, 2 Freddy wants a reunion with you...so he can make friendly small talk and find out how your life is going.Yeah, the years have softened Mr. Kreuger to the point where he can meet up with the actresses of the Nightmare on Elm Street film series and not feel the urge to kill them in violent ways before cracking a one-liner of varying hilarity.

Seriously though, Robert Englund (the man behind the iconic burn victim makeup) reunited with seven of the women from the supernatural slasher movie franchise at Flashback Weekend, a nostalgia-oriented con in Rosemont, Illinois. Between all of them, the assembled actors have appeared in every single Elm Street installment, except Freddy's Revenge and the 2010 remake. And before you ask, the answer is no, Freddy vs. Jason doesn't count.

Sexily posing with his famous knifed glove, Englund took a dreamy and Breakfast Club-esque photograph alongside Heather Langenkamp (Nancy Thompson in A Nightmare on Elm Street, Dream Warriors, New Nightmare), Amanda Wyss (Tina Gray in A Nightmare on Elm Street), Lisa Wilcox (Alice in Dream Master, and Dream Child), Tuesday Knight (Kristen in Dream Master), Brooke Theiss (Debbie in Dream Master), Toy Newkirk (Sheila in Dream Master) and Lisa Zane (Maggie Burroughs in Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare).

"Thank you Flashback Weekend all the amazing fans and volunteers for a fantastic weekend!! Love you and my NOES family," wrote Wyss, who posted the reunion photo on Facebook.

While Englund hasn't played Freddy on the big screen in quite some time, he briefly reprised the role on The Goldbergs last year for a special Halloween episode. Langenkamp, the Final Girl who started it all, co-owns a VFX company with her husband, David LeRoy Anderson. In fact, AFX Studio was responsible for all of the visual effects, makeup, and prosthetics in The Cabin in the Woods, a film that pokes fun at the horror genre as a whole with a meta, Fourth Wall-shattering approach.

Wes Craven is surely smiling down on these photos wherever he may be.