George R.R. Martin offers update on Thrones spinoffs: 'Three of them are still moving forward nicely'

There are only three episodes left to the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, but HBO won't be vacating Westeros anytime soon. As you've doubtless heard, the network is working on a few spinoff shows, although A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin isn't a big fan of that word.

“Oh, and speaking of television, don’t believe everything you read. Internet reports are notoriously unreliable," the writer said on his blog. "We have had five different Game of Thrones successor shows in development (I mislike the term 'spinoffs') at HBO, and three of them are still moving forward nicely.”

Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

In late April, it was reported that a spinoff (successor) from Thrones writing vet Bryan Cogman would no longer be moving forward. Cogman himself revealed this during a chat with THR, but based on Martin's statement, we shouldn't buy into everything we see.

The one we definitely know about is a sort of prequel/companion show that takes place thousands of years before the current series. While the project doesn't have a name yet, many have theorized that it will be called "The Long Night." Martin acknowledged in his aforementioned blog post, adding:

“The one I am not supposed to call The Long Night will be shooting later this year, and two other shows remain in the script stage, but are edging closer. What are they about? I cannot say. But maybe some of you should pick up a copy of Fire & Blood and come up with your own theories.”

Credit: Bantam Books

Co-created by Martin and Jane Goldman, the upcoming spinoff (successor) features Naomi Watts in the main role. Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, and Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx have also been cast.

Released last fall, Fire & Blood is a full history of House Targaryen. What secrets and/or hints might it hold about The Long Night, which may or may not be called that? Well, the only way to find out is to pick up a copy and scour its contents just like Martin says!

Episode 4 of Season 8 premieres tonight at 9pm EST on HBO. Last week's episode, "The Long Night," featured a major (not to mention dark—literally) battle against the Night King and his army of undead White Walkers. During the struggle, some of our favorite characters from the last seven seasons perished; in other words, their watch has ended.