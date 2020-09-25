The horrors of L.A. come alive in exclusive clips from 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' home video release

Descended from the addictive horrors of Showtime's Emmy nominated series Penny Dreadful, which aired its three shocking seasons from 2014-2016, the spinoff titled Penny Dreadful: City of Angels is poised to arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on Sept. 29 — and SYFY WIRE has two exclusive preview clips from the release's bonus features to share.

This spooky new home video collection from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment contains all 10 episodes of Season 1 plus a wealth of additional special features including multiple behind-the-scenes featurettes, deleted scenes, and fresh cast interviews for creator, writer, and executive producer John Logan's spiritual Penny Dreadful successor.

Credit: CBS Home Entertainment

Starring Golden Globe and Emmy nominee Nathan Lane (The Producers) and Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones), Penny Dreadful: City of Angels takes place in 1938 Los Angeles, a city and year severely infused with waves of social and political tensions. When a gruesome murder rocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Nathan Lane) become entwined in a riveting story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles.

From the creation of the city's first freeways and its strong Mexican-American folklore traditions, to the perilous espionage activities of the Third Reich and the elevation of radio evangelism, this is a nightmarish journey into the underbelly of L.A. during a chapter of its sinful past. Soon Tiago and his family are clashing with powerful supernatural forces that threaten to rip them apart.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels also stars Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves. In August, Showtime announced the network would not be moving forward with another season and the final episode aired on June 28. Here's a fantastic chance to catch up and absorb this horror gem.

Check out this pair of special clips snipped from the collection's The Devil Is In The Details featurette!

Video of Exclusive Clip: Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels - “The Devil Is In The Details: Part 1” | SYFY WIRE

Video of Exclusive Clip: Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels - “The Devil Is In The Details: Part 2&quot; | SYFY WIRE

This special DVD and Blu-ray set includes the following special features:

● INTRODUCTION TO PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS – Go behind the scenes with the cast as they give an inside look on the season.

● THE MANY FACES OF MAGDA – A behind-the-scenes look with Natalie Dormer as she discusses her character in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

● THE DANCE OF PENNY DREADFUL: CITY OF ANGELS (Exclusive) – The dance scenes in Penny Dreadful: City of Angels required months of planning and rehearsals. Actors Natalie Dormer and Johnathan Nieves, as well as the show's executive producer, John Logan, and choreographer, break down the creative process behind these epic sequences.

● THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS: PART I (Exclusive) – Hear from the series’ executive producer, production designer and cast members as they discuss the research that went into creating the sets for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

● THE DEVIL IS IN THE DETAILS: PART II (Exclusive) – The costume designer of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels shares insights regarding her design process for the show's outfits from the supernatural characters of Magda and Santa Muerte to the zoot suits for the dance scenes in The Crimson Cat nightclub.

Credit: Showtime

Showtime's Penny Dreadful: City of Angels appears on DVD and Blu-ray Sept. 29.