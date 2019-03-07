Latest Stories

Idris Elba 1.jpg
Tag: Fangrrls
Idris for Everything: Other roles that should be replaced with Idris Elba
James Gunn
Tag: Movies
Rumor of the day: Here’s who’s joining James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad
Us - Jordan Peele - Lupita Nyong'o
Tag: Fangrrls
10 things we can't wait to see at SXSW 2019
Behind the Curve, Netflix Flat Earther documentary
Tag: Movies
The subjects of the Flat Earth documentary Behind the Curve are trolling you to victory
Relaxer leads

Exclusive: Enter the Pac-Man apocalypse in Relaxer's red band trailer

Contributed by
jacoboller.jpg
Jacob Oller
Mar 7, 2019

After making a splash at SXSW last year and earning great reviews on the festival circuit, the new film from idiosyncratic writer/director Joel Potrykus is another collaboration with actor Joshua Burge and another entry into a genre that could be described as slacker horror. Relaxer takes what would be the fantasy of many a lazy nerd — gaming all day on the couch — and turns it into a curse.

One man stands (OK, sits) before the coming Y2K apocalypse and he has a single goal before technology potentially undoes everything society knows: beat Pac-Man's inherently unbeatable level 256. In the process, his loser friends stop by, his couch-bound situation becomes increasingly desperate, and his world deteriorates in symmetry with the bug-ridden maze of the arcade standby. Oh, and things get really, really gross.

Take a look:

Things get a lot more survival-oriented than your typical gamer film, though that's just part of Potrykus' dedication to disgustingly dry strangeness that treats the most surreal subjects with gross realism. And hey, was that Ant-Man's David Dastmalchian?

The poster below reinforces some of those '90s nostalgia vibes... but replacing the nasty squalor with transcendence:

RELAXER poster

Source: Oscilloscope

Relaxer will suck you in when it hits theaters on March 22.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Relaxer
Tag: trailer
Tag: Exclusive
Tag: Pac-Man

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Tag: Batman
Batman vs. TMNT group
Exclusive: Batman and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles meet in first animated movie crossover
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: The Umbrella Academy
Tag: netflix
Umbrella Academy Netflix
Exclusive: Listen to the title track from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy soundtrack
Matthew Jackson
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Exclusive
Tag: Goliath Girls #3
Goliath Girls #3 interior #6
Goliath Girls #3: If you like King Kong and Cthulhu, you'll love this Kaiju-tastic exclusive preview
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: The Girl In The Bay
Tag: Berger Books
Girl in the Bay Hero
Swim into our early peek at J.M DeMatteis' eerie new Dark Horse miniseries, The Girl in the Bay
Jeff Spry
Feb 5, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0