Exclusive: The Walking Dead: World Beyond pilot clip introduces the wider, more civilized world

The Walking Dead spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond introduces fans to the first generation of humans who have come up during a time of undead apocalypse. It's 10 years later, there's an organized governmental system — it's crazy.

After dropping its first trailer at Comic-Con@Home, the new AMC series has been teasing out its young group of adventurers looking to rough it on their own outside the protective walls put up by the survivors. Two of them, sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale), serve as fans' introduction to this corner of the world — and the story's driving force as they leave home to help their father.

SYFY WIRE can exclusively debut a clip fromthe World Beyond premiere, which highlights some key personality differences between these two characters...which will be readily apparent to anyone watching. And remember that organized governmental system? Yeah, a member of the CRM, Elizabeth (Julia Ormond), is heavily featured as well. The sisters have different opinions of her, to put it lightly.

Check it out:

Video of Exclusive Clip: The Walking Dead: World Beyond - “Iris And Hope” | SYFY WIRE

Yeah, that's a pretty large gap between this sister act. One studies and gives out a "yes, ma'am" while the other is all but giving the middle finger to this scary operative. Regardless of their differences, 10 years after The Night the Sky Fell on Monument Day, these teens are going to make a choice to leave the comforts and safety of home.

The Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete-created series is going to take the TWD universe to a place it's never explored — and shed some more light on that mysterious and intimidating CRM. The cast includes Royale, Mansour, as well as their young companions Nicolas Cantu and Hal Cumpston, alongside the likes of Ormond, Annet Mahendru, and Nico Tortorella.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres on AMC Oct. 4.