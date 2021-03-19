The best Captain America comics you should read to understand The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

If the discourse around WandaVision was any indication, there will be no shortage of comic-based theories to pour over with today's premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and going forward. Though plot details are sparse at this point, trailers, interviews, and casting news thus far make it clear that the series will draw inspiration from a far more diverse group of Captain America stories than the previous three movies have had the opportunity to. Don’t expect to see Bucky and Sam battling against the actual sitting president of the United States (yes, that is a thing that happened) or adapting a story as large in scope as the original Civil War comics books were, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will pull from comic storylines that are no less important to the history of Captain America. In fact, some of these story arcs are among the most important and influential Cap stories ever published.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as characters, are crucial parts of the enduring legacy of Captain America and his shield in the comics (with both having stepped in for Steve Rogers in the past). And since Chris Evans has retired his stars and stripes (allegedly), it now falls to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan to borrow from the Captain’s impressive lore to continue their MCU stories.

To help prime you better understand this first episode and beyond, SYFY WIRE has put together a list of characters, storylines, and events that will likely inform the further MCU adventures of Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson.