The 'Fast Saga' celebrates 20 high-octane years as 'F9' prepares to zoom into theaters

After two decades of street racing, money heists, and family barbecues, there's still plenty of gas left in the tank of the Fast & Furious film series.

With Justin Lin's F9 — the ninth chapter in the Fast Saga — pulling up to North American theaters this coming Friday (June 25), Universal Pictures is looking back on 20 years of high-octane escapism that all began with a race between Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O'Conner (the late Paul Walker) all the way back in the summer of 2001. To date, the cinematic franchise has amassed more than $6 billion at the global box office, and that figure will only get bigger once F9 is playing on screens all over the globe.

To celebrate the anniversary, Cinemark will be screening The Fast and the Furious (which opened 20 years ago today) on more than 300 screens nationwide. You can order tickets right here.

Check out the video below to turn the ignition on your nostalgia:

Video of The Fast Saga x 20th Anniversary

"In the past, it was always, 'Can we earn another chapter and if we do, what are we going to do?' And so that’s been the mentality [for previous films], but we’re coming in [to F9] thinking, 'Hopefully [after] 20 years…we’ve earned our right to be able to look back and solidify some of the mythology, but at the same time embrace and be a little self aware of where we’ve been,'" Lin told /FILM. "And also hopefully setting everything up, introducing new characters, bring other characters back, so that we can now all point to the right direction for this final chapter we’ve been talking about for a bit."

F9 hits hundreds of domestic screens this Friday, June 25. The film has already in a number of markets abroad, where it's fast (heh) approaching $300 million at the international box office.