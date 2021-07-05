'Fear Street Part 2: 1978' channels classic camp and teen slashers with retro Netflix trailer

The Fear Street train keeps chugging along with the trailer for Part 2: 1978. Modeled in the vein of retro camp/teen slashers like Friday the 13th and A Nightmare on Elm Street, the second installment of Netflix's R.L. Stine-inspired trilogy features breakout Stranger Things star Sadie Sink in another bygone era filled with terror. This time around, Sink finds herself in the age of disco, short shorts, and masked killers that like to stalk camp grounds.

Written by Zak Olkewicz, Part 2 unfolds at Camp Nightwing, the premiere vacation spot for young Shadysiders. But when one resident gets the urge to start murdering their fellow campers, the sun-soaked activities will soon be soaked in something else...blood. DUN! DUN! DUN!

Watch the trailer now:

Video of FEAR STREET PART 2: 1978 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Part 2 co-stars Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Ted Sutherland, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, Kiana Madeira, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Olivia Scott Welch, Chiara Aurelia, and Jordyn DiNatale.

"The Fear Street books take place mostly in the '90s, so it made sense to start there, but I will say what ended up being really fun for me as a filmmaker is that with each part, we got to revisit the heyday of these different horror eras and pay homage to some of the films that came from those eras," the trilogy's director, Leigh Janiak, states in the official production notes.

"I'm always excited to see what other people can do with my stories," Stine adds. "Some authors might resent it, but I love it when other people take a Fear Street novel, or a Goosebumps story, and go with it and make it their own and turn it into their own story. That's exciting to me. I love seeing what they can do."

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 drops onto Netflix this Friday, July 9. Part 3: 1666 (inspired by Terence Malick's The New World) arrives the following Friday — July 16.

