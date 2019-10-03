Latest Stories

Credit: Sarah Shatz/AMC
Tag: TV
Tag: News

First images from new The Walking Dead spinoff rise from the ashes of the zombie apocalypse

Oct 3, 2019
Well, we don’t have a title just yet, but we are now 100-percent sure that the third series in The Walking Dead universe is really happening, thanks to these just-dropped first-look images.

Ahead of the show’s panel debut at New York Comic Con on Saturday (which you can watch live thanks to SYFY WIRE!), AMC dropped a bevy of pics that not only prove the show is really happening, but also that gruesome things are still afoot in Robert Kirkman’s undead universe.

Check out the first looks, featuring cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, and Nico Tortorella, as well as a few folks who appear to be quite dead, though you never really know in this world.


The Walking Dead Series 3
Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC
The Walking Dead Series 3
Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC
The Walking Dead Series 3
Credit: Jojo Whilden/AMC
The Walking Dead Series 3
Credit: Sarah Shatz/AMC
The Walking Dead Series 3
Credit: Sarah Shatz/AMC
The Walking Dead Series 3
Credit: Sarah Shatz/AMC
Following in the steady footsteps of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead, the third, presumably soon-to-be-titled, coming-of-age post-apocalyptic series will feature two female leads, Mansour and Mahendru, and focus on what life is like for the first generation of survivors growing up fully in a world shared with walkers. According to today’s release, “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

To get a better sense of the direction the show is heading, check out the teaser AMC dropped in July…

The Walking Dead’s new show will have its moment in the NYCC sun this Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11:30 a.m. with participants including co-creator Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, along with the young cast members. Who knows, maybe we’ll even get a title then?

Regardless of what it’s called, The Walking Dead's third series will debut on AMC in the spring of 2020.

Click here for SYFY WIRE's full coverage of New York Comic Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.

