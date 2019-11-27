Five of the most memorable superhero Thanksgivings

Every time Magneto interacts with pretty much anyone, you know it’s going to be an emotional and weird experience during which he may attempt to murder you. This goes double for his on-again-off-again children, Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch, who he regularly attacks and sometimes kills. Truly, there is no mistaking this guy for a good dad, but in Magneto’s defense, he didn’t even know he was their dad the first few times he tried to kill them. After all, the Maximoff family tree is pretty much just a bunch of red pen edits on a completely nonsensical list of random names.

Naturally, because Wanda is who she is, she invites several Avengers, her volatile brother, and her generally murderous father who has actively tried to kill all of the Avengers at least once over for dinner. To make the Thanksgiving meal in this issue even more bizarre, both Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch are with their spouses that they will very soon divorce. Thankfully, Janet Van Dyne is in the room to dissipate tension by making jokes about being a divorcee, so everyone is distracted enough to forget that they’re eating turkey with an actual terrorist. After dinner, Wanda takes a moment to completely hand Magneto his ass in a debate as she loves to do, and then Magneto’s former henchman Toad shows up to attack him for not returning his texts for several years. For some reason, all that turns into a happy ending for Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch — until the next time Magneto tries to kill them. Happy Thanksgiving!