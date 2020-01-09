Five things Chris Evans must do to remain the best Chris

Out of all the Chrises we've spotlighted on SYFY FANGRRLS, there's no doubt that Evans is the most active in terms of his social media presence — he has almost twice as many followers as Pratt and Hemsworth, and as we all know, Pine is deliberately absent from any form of Being Online — but it's what Evans chooses to do with his Twitter account that sets him apart from the others who share his name. For one, it's him tweeting, for the most part, and he's usually not sharing some promoted content or advertising a brand he's in partnership with. More often than not, Evans' Twitter feed consists of him sharing excited missives about the various films he's been working on, or expressing unfiltered and precious awe about everything going on in space right now. He isn't afraid to give his political opinions some airtime either, but in that classic Chris Evans way where you get the sense he wants to say something meaner but isn't mincing words either. And the rest of the time? He's just posting adorable pics of his dog and BFF, Dodger.

In terms of which Chris is definitely using their online platform to its absolute best potential, Evans is the clear frontrunner, and as long as he keeps on doing what he's doing in 2020, there's no reason he won't secure the title of Best Chris a second time. - Carly Lane