Ryan Reynolds vs. Taika Waititi in a wild battle for the video game world in final 'Free Guy' trailer

Following more than a year of COVID delays surrounding Free Guy, 20th Century Studios has set a firm theatrical release date for the video game comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer. Directed by Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy, the film will now open exclusively in theaters everywhere this August.

The studio announced the news with the premiere of a brand-new trailer that finds Guy (Reynolds), a happy-go-lucky NPC, setting out to save his virtual home from destruction at the hands of the nefarious gaming executive, Antoine (Taika Waititi).

"I was almost freaked out by how increasingly timely it feels," Levy explained to Total Film last November. "Because it’s not just that our real world feels like some augmented reality; it’s that it feels slightly dystopian. But the theme of the movie – which is a belief in the power of individuals to rally and have an impact on their world – that’s what the impetus for making this film was about: personal agency, personal empowerment. And if ever there was a need for a reclamation of those themes, it’s now more than ever before."

Watch the trailer below:

Video of Free Guy | New Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Tom & Jerry) co-star in the movie, which also features cameos from influential video game figures like Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Lannan “LazarBeam” Eacott, Seán William “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and Daniel “DanTDM” Middleton.

Speaking with SYFY WIRE in 2019, the movie's composer, Christophe Beck, described the film as "a cross between Grand Theft Auto and The Truman Show." He went on to say that "there are several different universes to consider within the film. Universes within universes that all need to have a distinct musical treatment, and I’m just still kind of working it out of my head, exactly what each of those are gonna sound like."

Credit: 20th Century Studios

Written by Zak Penn (Ready Player One) and Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles), Free Guy was produced by Reynolds, Levy, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti, and Adam Kolbrenner. Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, George Dewey, Dan Levine, and Michael Riley McGrath are executive producers.

Free Guy boots up in theaters Friday, Aug. 13.