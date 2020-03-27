WIRE Buzz: Future Man S3 trailer finds Jesus; Stephen Colbert invited to join Avengers; more

It's a mission of survival for Josh Futterman and company.

HULU has unleashed the full trailer for the third and final season of its wacky sci-fi-comedy, Future Man. And by the looks of things, our time-traveling heroes — Josh Futterman (The Hunger Games' Josh Hutcherson), Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) — have their work cut out for them as fugitives on the run from Seth Rogen's Ultra-Max.

In the latest preview, which followed last month's teaser, the trio have possibly broken time on a final mission to clean up the disaster they've caused with all their time hopping. But at least they get to mix things up with a who's who of history's finest, including Gandhi, Abe Lincoln, and Jesus.

Video of Future Man Season 3 - Trailer (Official) • A Hulu Original

Future Man tells the story of Futterman, a lowly janitor who moonlights as a gamer and ends up being the first person to ever complete the video game Biotic Wars. Only much to his surprise, he finds himself recruited by two of its characters to travel through time and fight a real war to prevent humanity's extinction.

The series — executive produced by Rogen and longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, the duo who gave us Sausage Party, Superbad, and Preacher, among other romps — premieres Apr. 3 on Hulu.

Robert Downey Jr. couldn't resist weighing in on Stephen Colbert's latest self-isolation comedy routine — and giving an important coronavirus prevention tip. This after The Late Show funnyman posted a video of himself at home transforming into… Tony Stark?

"We welcome our newest Avenger with open arms. Well, open arms but 6 feet away…," the erstwhile Iron Man tweeted, clearly impressed with Colbert's Stark impersonation.

The comedian has been emceeing his CBS late night program from home while he adheres to New York's shelter in place order, which shuttered all non-essential businesses and required everyone to practice social distancing — that is, staying six feet apart from one another to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The bit, titled "Returning My Face to Normal," saw Colbert declare his desire to trim his "Colbeard" so he doesn't end up "an extra in Cormac McCarthy's The Road." He then dives into his wife's makeup bag and reappears in suit, tie, and glasses doing a spot-on impression of the Stark Industries CEO.

Video of Returning My Face Back To Normal

"Tony Stark, What seems to be the problem? Viruses? Is everyone staying at home? That's step number one. Don't go out. It's not just for yourself, it's for your loved ones," says Colbert.

The late night host then tells Jarvis to "fire up the lab," and his monologue continues with a bit about Stark's A.I. learning from viruses how to reproduce and take over the world.

This story presents some humorous responses to coronavirus, but COVID-19 is very real! Please exercise caution out there: wash those hands, stay at home, and practice social distancing. For extensive information on how to keep you and your loved ones safe, check out the CDC’s coronavirus website.

Tyler Posey in Teen Wolf (Credit: MTV)

Some former cast members of MTV’s Teen Wolf have expressed interest in resurrecting the supernatural series.

Loosely based on the hit '80s comedy, Teen Wolf followed high schooler Scott McCall, who gets bitten by a werewolf and goes through, um, some major life changes. It aired its sixth and final season back in 2017, and was a big success for the network, so much so that former stars Tyler Posey, Colton Haynes, and Cody Christian started lobbying for its revival on Twitter.

“Hey @MTV i think it’s time to bring teen wolf back for new episodes," Posey tweeted on Thursday, noting that at 28, the time is ripe for a 10-year high school reunion.

In tweeted replies, both Haynes and Christian concurred.

No word what MTV execs have to say about the idea, though they previously toyed with a reboot that never came to fruition. A rep couldn’t be reached for comment.

