From Brienne to the Night King, Game of Thrones cast bids farewell to beloved HBO fantasy series

WARNING! The following contains spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale!

All hail Bran the Broken! Long may he reign!

Well, the end has gone and passed, folks. Game of Thrones will never again grace the airwaves on HBO...at least until those three spinoffs get off the ground. With the premiere of the eighth season's sixth and final episode, fans had to say goodbye to their favorite characters, while the actors who play them had to bid farewell, too.

In the end, no one really got the Iron Throne as Drogon burned it to magma after the crushing blow of Dany's (Emilia Clarke) shocking death at the hands of Jon Snow (Kit Harington). Nevertheless, all the remaining Stark children pretty much made out like bandits with Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) becoming king of Westeros, Arya (Maisie Williams) getting to explore the edges of the map, Sansa (Sophie Turner) becoming the Queen in the North, and Jon getting to go on a road trip beyond the wall with his ol' buddy Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) and the Free Folk.

As Shakespeare once wrote, "parting is such sweet sorrow" and that's certainly true for the show's cast members, nearly all of whom took to social media to pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that kept them employed and/or in the public eye since 2011.

Check out what heartfelt things the cast (from Emilia Clarke to Gwendoline Christie to Liam Cunningham etc. etc.) had to say in the hours leading up to the series finale...

And now, their watch is ended. We're not so good with these weepy goodbyes, so we'll just let a familiar face say it for us:

Credit: Warner Bros.