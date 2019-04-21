Twitter reacts to the nonchalant return of a fan-favorite Game of Thrones character

Reunions have been a major factor in Game of Thrones' final season. As almost every major character has descended onto Winterfell to defend the living against the Night King and his massive army of the dead.

Sure, the big factor starting out tonight's episode was Jaime Lannister's arrival, bringing him face-to-face with the Daenerys, whose father he'd killed, Sansa, who has extremely limited trust when it comes to Lannisters, and Bran, who... well we all know how the pilot episode ended.

*Warning: mild spoilers for the latest Game of Thrones episode below*

But amidst all the rising tension as the Winterfell swells with activity in preparing for battle, the episode discretely slipped in a beloved character we haven't seen since Season 6. Jon Snow's beloved, long-surviving direwolf, Ghost. Sure, it was brief, but Twitter was quick to take notice.

One of six direwolves found by the Stark clan back in the show's first episode, most of them have met a rather grim fate, except Nymeria, who's out there chilling in the woods leading her own pack (good for her!). While Ghost has remained dutifully at Jon Snow's side, he was conspicuously absent all of last season.

Unfortunately, there was no explanation -- or acknowledgment -- of where Ghost had been all this time. Instead, he remained in the background, and soon the horns of war were being sounded. But not before Jon went and broke the news to Daenerys that he's really Aegon Targaryen, meaning he's the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. And her nephew. Seriously, he could not have possibly picked a worse time.

So, we're two episodes into the final season with no major character deaths. But, as it was clear from the final frame, the dead have descended onto Winterfell. So, it's a fairly safe bet that next week's episode will more than make up for the lack of carnage this season. Better get your tissues now.

What did you think of tonight's episode of Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments.