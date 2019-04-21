The Vegas odds for the final season of Game of Thrones have resulted in some interesting possibilities

The final season of Game of Thrones might be a mere six episodes, but the hype for HBO's sword-and-sorcery epic has never been stronger.

While fans the world over flood the internet with their own theories, all we do know is that the series will end more-or-less how George R.R. Martin's books will. Granted, that doesn't give any definitive answers, so Vegas is taking bets on all possible outcomes on who (if anyone) will sit on the Iron Throne. However, as Variety has noted, whoever takes the crown isn't the only thing on betters' minds.

There's the ever-popular Cleganbowl, which would pit The Mountain against his little brother The Hound -- who is favored to win. Although the odds of The Mountain winning are about even with both of them going down in the battle.

The odds of seeing Quaithe again, who's been MIA since season two, are looking slim, which would leave one of the show's most enticing mysteries unresolved.

One of the wilder theories in there is whether or not Arya Stark will wear Littlefinger's face at some point. The odds are favoring that she won't, but Game of Thrones is known for its unexpected plot twists.

As far as who dies first, both Euron and Theon Greyjoy are tied for most likely, with the Lannister twins taking up the second spot, respectively. Hell, Cersei's so popular she has her odds on who will be the one to do her in. Meanwhile, Daenerys, Sansa, and Jon Snow are all tied for least-likely to die, with Tyrion not far behind.

In addition to being favored to live to series' end, Jon Snow is the favorite to win the Iron Throne. House Stark remains strong in the top three, with Bran and Sansa rounding out the popular options. The least likely to rule is a four-way draw between The Mountain, Tormund Giantsbane, along with Theon and Yara Greyjoy.

Now, it's very unlikely, but it doesn't seem outside the realm of possibilities that Yara's plan to take and hold the Iron Islands could factor into the show's endgame somehow. If that does happen, the payoff would be significant.

What are your wildest predictions for the Game of Thrones finale? Let us know in the comments.