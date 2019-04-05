After being killed by Game of Thrones' The Mountain, The Bud Knight is resurrected in new ad

When it comes to the Game of Thrones universe, all men must die, but that doesn't mean they have to stay dead. After suffering the same fate as Oberyn Martell during the Super Bowl at the beefy hands of The Mountain (Gregor Clegane), the Bud Knight has finally come back to life.

In a new Bud Light ad entitled "The Return," we find the Bud Light "Dilly Dilly" King (played John Hoogenakker) standing over the lifeless body of the deceased Knight as a royal spellcaster attempts to resurrect the once-great jouster/beer hawker. The magician (obviously meant to be a parody of Anton Lesser's Qyburn) doesn't really seem to know what he's doing, simply reciting the names of different pastas in a mystical voice.

Watch the ad below:

Video of Bud Light - The Return

As the king and the necromancer leave the resurrection chamber to grab a quick bite, the Bud Knight miraculously comes back to life, sits up, and voices his hunger for Italian food. As he says that, the words "Legends never die" show up on the screen.

His recovery mirrors that of The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) who died after being stabbed by Martell's poison-tipped spear in combat. Maester Qyburn was able to bring him back through twisted experimentation, but as a mindless and purple-faced automaton who acts as Cersei's body guard, carrying out every single one of her depraved wishes.

The Mountain's little brother, Sandor Clegane/The Hound (played by Rory McCann) has a disfigured face due to the fact that Gregor burned his sibling's face when they were kids. Originally a member of the Kingsguard, Sandor is now on the side of the good guys, ready to take on the Night King and his army with Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the rest.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its final season on Sunday, April 14.