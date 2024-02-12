Po (And Jack Black) Are Back for the Attack in Kung Fu Panda 4 Super Bowl Teaser

Who’s ready for the return of awesomeness?! Eight long years after our bear-y oversized hero Po (Jack Black) and pals found their way home from the Spirit Realm in Kung Fu Panda 3, Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation have tapped the mighty platform of this year’s Super Bowl to share a long-awaited teaser peek at the upcoming Kung Fu Panda 4.

RELATED: Watch Usher's Incredible 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Black is back in the starring spotlight as the slapstick-prone Po, who’s clearly up to his goofball old ways and obviously none the worse for wear after the fur-raising events of the previous film. This time out, Po’s on the hunt to find a new Dragon Warrior to follow in his giant pawprints as his trained martial-arts successor… though there’s a new nemesis known as the Chameleon (voiced by the iconic Viola Davis) out to stop him, using magic to awaken an entire entourage of long-dormant mythic Chinese baddies out of their ancestral slumber.

Watch the Super Bowl teaser for Kung Fu Panda 4

“Stand back — I’m gonna kick my butt!” shouts Po, as he’s faced with a menacing beastly bear that more or less resembles a darkly summoned apparition of Po himself (the spectral handiwork of Davis' Chameleon, no doubt). Whether he's up to that particular giant-fighting task or not, at least Po’s still got that Panda “it” factor that makes him everyone's favorite fur-suited savior, as the teaser’s gassed-up hijinks hilariously prove.

Longtime franchise fans will also be tickled to know Black will be joined once more by the full menagerie of returning Kung Fu Panda favorites, including Master Shifu (voiced by Dustin Hoffman), Mr. Ping (James Hong), daddy panda Li Shan (Bryan Cranston), and the wily snow leopard Tai Lung (Ian McShane).

RELATED: Kung Fu Panda 4 Director Teases Epic Fights & New Characters From Awkwafina, Viola Davis & More

In addition to Davis’ Chameleon baddie, Kung Fu Panda 4 is bringing a fresh batch of star-powered voice talent over into the animated-fantasy fold, including the awesome Awkwafina (The Bad Guys, Migration, Renfield) as a fox-y new adventuring sidekick named Zhen. Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Loki) also joins the animal cast as the voice of Han, a thick-skinned pangolin who's got thievery on his scaly little mind.

It really feels like forever since we’ve gotten the chance to chop it up with Po and pals on the big screen — and in panda years (where the real-life roly-polies tend to live only for a couple of decades), it almost has been an actual eternity.