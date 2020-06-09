Gaming: PlayStation 5 showcase sets new date; Last of Us 2; Danny Trejo’s Animal Crossing tour

That didn't take too long. Days after postponing its hugely hyped reveal event to show off new details about the PlayStation 5 and the next-gen games bound for the console, Sony has rescheduled the PS5's moment in the spotlight — and just like that, the date's already almost here.

Thursday, June 11 is when we'll get to see the first signifiant wave of new PS5 information that Sony has in store, as the company shared via Twitter on Monday. That's only a week later than the original June 4 showcase date Sony had originally scheduled, before hitting pause to give space to weightier issues.

Sony had fans buzzing with heavy promotion of the June 4 reveal, but made a late decision to delay the event, out of consideration for a larger discussion over racial justice as the police-involved death of George Floyd sparked wider public discourse over the past week. "We needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time," Sony Interactive's Sid Shuman explained at the PlayStation Blog.

Sony is planning more than one PS5 presentation to tide fans over through the summer, and the company so far hasn't said whether this week's first event will offer up a first peek at the PS5 console itself. Showing off the games bound for the PS5 does appear to be a big focus, though: Sony said in an earlier post that there's more than an hour's worth of content to unpack in the pre-taped digital showcase, and described the event as a "first look at the games you'll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches this holiday."

Shuman also teased that Sony has "some cool audio work in the show," and encouraged fans to ditch their tinny device speakers in favor of headphones to get the full experience. Grab those cans and be ready to tune in when Sony spotlights its next-gen console beginning at 4PM ET on June 11.

Leave it to Animal Crossing to pull us back from more vexing thoughts and into a more wholesome frame of mind. There's nothing quite like seeing a big-screen tough guy like Danny Trejo receding into the childlike joy of forging his own simple homestead in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Wait — what?! Yep, the mean-mugged, tattooed hard case from movies like Machete Kills, The Devil's Rejects, Predators, and From Dusk till Dawn is an ACNH fan just like the rest of us, and he's got the island to prove it. In the new video update in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story writer Gary Whitta's new "Animal Talking" series, Trejo invites players in to get a taste of his decorating style — and of course it's pretty no-nonsense.

Video of Danny&#039;s Diary Episode 1 Gary Whitta on YouTube

Trejo's awesome-looking avatar takes fans on a tour of his in-game recreation of Venice, Calif.'s famed Muscle Beach, as well a modest mock-up of his real-life Trejo's Tacos stand (because what's a California beach town without some street food?) Trejo even picked up some hard-earned ouchies while laboring over his slice of paradise: "I shook the wrong tree and ended up getting bitten by wasps," he jokes, with perhaps a little wounded pride.

Hey, it's not the most elaborate compound you're likely to visit in New Horizons, but at least it's more peaceful than a big-screen Death Race. You can tune in to find out whom Whitta will invite next by subscribing to "Animal Talking" at his YouTube channel — home of "the world's first and only talk show that takes place entirely within the world of Animal Crossing New Horizons with celebrity interviews, live musical guests, standup comedy, and more."

Before the PS5 arrives, the PS4 still has a few huge games up its sleeve, and none on them are bigger than The Last of Us Part II. With the oft-delayed, hugely anticipated sequel to the 2013 original finally set to launch next week, creative director Neil Druckmann is reassuring fans that earlier unauthorized leaks of the game's story haven't, in fact, fully revealed how it all turns out.

Video of The Last of Us Part II - Inside the World | PS4 PlayStation on YouTube

Speaking with Eurogamer, Druckmann said the leaks haven't left enough breadcrumbs to completely tip off players as to how Ellie's journey will end. While admitting that "it sucks" that pieces of the game have already been leaked online, Druckmann said there's still more to discover — and the only way to do that is to play the game for yourself. "[O]ur take on it is, you don't know. Right? There's so many false things out there," he said. "We don't want to go out there and correct anything because that would be spoiling the game in a way — by saying what it isn't, we're kind of saying what it is."

On top of that, TLOU2 has been crafted as more of a character-driven story than a plot-driven one, he added. "[T]he story was constructed in such a way that it's really not about twists and turns," said Druckmann. "It's about slowly ratcheting the crank and feeling the tension with the choices the characters make… for us, it's like okay, we got the first part. Now let's see if we can get the second part once the game is out there because again people just don't know. There's all these theories about what the ending is but the ending is not out there. You actually don't know how it all comes together."

The Last of Us Part II releases on Friday, June 19. The game's review embargo is set to lift later this week, so be sure to check back to hear what critics have to say about Naughty Dog's next chapter.