WIRE Buzz: Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Don't Breathe 2 haunt release dates; Amazon lands Lightyears; more

Two highly anticipated upcoming genre sequels — Ghostbusters: Afterlife and the Don't Breathe sequel — have solidified their release dates for 2021 on the Sony Pictures release schedule.

The still-untitled Don't Breathe 2, the follow-up film after the original 2016 horror became a surprise smash, will hit theaters on Aug. 13, 2021, according to Sony. Rodo Sayagues takes over directing duties from Fede Álvarez (with whom he wrote both films). Star Stephen Lang wrapped his work on the film last week, so it seems like things are moving smoothly enough for the studio to have figured out a timeline for it.

Afterlife, the long-coming addition to the Ghostbusters franchise, had already been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, having been pushed to March 2021. But after perhaps learning from its industry peers, now Sony is aiming to release the would-be sci-fi blockbuster June 11, 2021 — the same weekend that welcomed the original 'busters back in 1984. Those looking forward to director Jason Reitman's take on the iconic and nostalgia-filled franchise will surely have plenty of anniversary activities to do around its release.

Amazon Studios has ordered a sci-fi series from Legendary Television about a secret chamber leading to another planet. As reported by Variety, the hourlong drama Lightyears centers on Franklin and Irene York, a couple who discover a chamber buried in their backyard that leads to a deserted planet. And when they meet a mysterious young man years after their odd discovery, their lives get turned upside down; yes, even more so than when they discovered a mysterious chamber on their property that serves as a portal to another planet.

Lightyears is created by writer Holden Miller (The Son) and producer Daniel C. Connolly (Into the Badlands). Miller will write and co-executive produce while Connolly will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Juan José Campanella (The Secret in Their Eyes) is on board to direct and executive produce the first two episodes.

“Holden and Dan have created an ambitious story, one that’s fantastical but filled with utterly human characters,” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon Studios. “We’re so pleased to team with Legendary on another compelling new series, and we can’t wait to see how this team brings this world to life.”

Nick Pepper, president of Legendary Television, added: “We are thrilled to continue to grow our business with Amazon Studios. Holden and Dan have led an inspired team in crafting this wholly original, deeply emotional story and we couldn’t be more excited to bring Lightyears to audiences around the world.”

Legendary also has a series based on Brian K. Vaughan’s and Cliff Chiang’s sci-fi comics Paper Girls in the works for the streaming giant.

And in other news about characters stumbling upon portals to another world and cinematic release dates (see, sometimes there's an overarching theme with these WIRE Buzzes), Vertical Entertainment has nabbed U.S. distribution rights to the sci-fi thriller Parallel, which will be released before the end of the year.

Completed in 2018 and now ready to see the light of day, Parallel centers on four friends who discover a mirror that serves as a portal to a "multiverse.” But as cool as having access to parallel dimensions is, the buddies soon learn that there are very dangerous consequences to using what they learn from their multiverse travels to better their lives.

Parallel (Vertical Entertainment)

Written by Scott Blaszak and directed by Isaac Ezban (The Incident; The Similars), Parallel stars Martin Wallström (Mr. Robot), Aml Ameen (I May Destroy You), Georgia King (Devs), and Mark O’Brien (Ready Or Not).

“Parallel is a film that blends genres — science fiction, horror, and even comedy — in a uniquely satisfying way,” Rich Goldberg, co-president of Vertical Entertainment, said in a statement. “The ensemble cast features some fresh new faces on the brink, and we’re happy that the film will be opening this December.”

Parallel will be available to watch in this universe on Dec. 11.