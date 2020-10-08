WIRE Buzz: Darkwing Duck special details; Stephen Lang wraps Don't Breathe 2; Addams Family 2

Things are about to get a lot more dangerous on Disney XD's DuckTales, especially with Darkwing Duck getting his own hour-long special on Oct. 19. So it's a good thing he'll be joined by yet another familiar face on his team, seeing as an old foe will also be making an appearance.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the upcoming episode of the animated DuckTales reboot will introduce Gosalyn, the adopted daughter of Drake Mallard, the civilian alter-ego of St. Canard's own caped crusader. While Mallard (and through him, Darkwing) has made an appearance on the series before — the first as an actor playing Darkwing Duck on a show within the show, before eventually taking on the role for real in the "real world" — this will be the first time he'll be encountering Gosalyn, who fans will remember had initially been a regular mainstay on the Darkwing Duck cartoon which had aired from 1991 to 1992. She will be voiced by Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz.

But Gosalyn won't just be appearing on her own, her introduction will be tied to that of another iconic character from the old series, Taurus Bulba, who'd served as a Lex Luthor-like figure to Darkwing's heroic crimefighter. The upcoming episode sees him return as a charming, but ruthless businessman, still in-keeping with his previous persona. Though it appears he might be on the straight and narrow if photos from the special are anything to go by (below). Bulba will be voiced by James Monroe Inglehart, famously the Genie on Broadway's adaptation of Aladdin.

This isn't the first time DuckTales has incorporated classic Darkwing characters, with the hero's sidekick, Launchpad McQuack, already featured as a regular character on the series, serving as a pilot and chauffeur to Scrooge McDuck and his nephews as they go on regular adventures. In the Darkwing cartoon, Launchpad was the third piece of Drake and Gosalyn's ragtag little family, something fans of the newer show will finally get to experience.

The Darkwing Duck special of DuckTales airs on Monday, Oct. 19 on Disney XD.

Stephen Lang has officially finished his scenes as the visually-impaired Norman Nordstrom in the sequel to 2016's Don't Breathe. Lang (Avatar) revealed this on Twitter, writing: "I’m wrapped! A splendidly rugged shoot. Thank you, Belgrade. All health and safety protocols observed to the letter. Well done all! #@DontBreathe #@DontBreatheMovie."

Like the first movie, the project filmed in Europe, despite the fact that Norman lives in Detroit.

Don't Breathe, a sensory horror flick that centered around a group of young people being hunted by a blind man in his own home, was a sleeper hit at the box office, bringing in over $157 million against a budget of less than $10 million. Naturally, a follow-up was green-lit by Sony.

Making his directorial debut on the sequel, Rodo Sayagues took over the franchise reigns from Fede Álvarez. Sayagues previously co-wrote Evil Dead and the first Don't Breathe with Álvarez. They also penned Don't Breathe 2 together. Nothing is known about the plot at this time, although we do hope Norman cuts down on his turkey basters full of...well, if you know, you know.

America's favorite macabre family is coming back to screens with some new voices. Today, MGM announced that it had cast Bill Hader (SNL) and Javon “Wanna” Walton (Utopia) in The Addams Family 2. Hader is playing a new character named Cyrus, while Walton replaces Finn Wolfhard as the family's youngest member, Puglsey.

"The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture," said Greg Tiernan, who returns to direct. "This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey."

Everyone else — Charlize Theron ("Morticia"), Oscar Isaac ("Gomez"), Chloë Grace Moretz ("Wednesday"), Nick Kroll ("Uncle Fester"), Bette Midler ("Grandma") and Snoop Dogg ("Cousin It") — is returning to play their roles from the first movie. In additon, the production is holding a contest for one fan to voice a mystery character in the film. Details on The Addams Family Voice Challenge can be found here. Submissions will be accepted until Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Check out two new teaser posters below:

Credit: MGM

Credit: MGM

"In this all new movie," reads the release, "The Addams get tangled up in wacky adventures and find themselves involved in hilarious run-ins with all sorts of unsuspecting characters. Always staying true to themselves, the Addams Family brings their iconic spookiness and kookiness wherever they go."

Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling and Alison O’Brien serve as producers. Executive producers are Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, and Andrew Mittman.

Co-directed by Kevin Pavlovic, The Addams Family 2 is slated to arrive in theaters October 8, 2021.