Yo Joe! New G.I. Joe movie already being (snake)eyed for Snake Eyes follow-up

Yo, Joe! With production on the Snake Eyes origin movie having wrapped and still snake-eyeing an Oct. 23 release, a new G.I. Joe film is now in the works. Though previous attempts didn't exactly strike like a Cobra, Paramount and Hasbro are apparently keen to keep riding the nostalgia snake towards a new cinematic franchise based off the uber-popular cartoons, comics, and toy line.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a follow-up to the Snake Eyes movie is already being... eyed, with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse in talks to write the script. Shrapnel and Waterhouse — who wrote the Kristen Stewart-led drama Seberg and are currently working on The Great Machine, Legendary's adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn's Ex Machina — did some uncredited production polishing on the upcoming Snake Eyes. Lorenzo di Bonaventura is set to produce with Hasbro's film production arm, Allspark Pictures.

Although no story details are being disclosed, the idea is that this follow-up film will build off Snake Eyes and introduce more characters, while getting deeper into the world of G.I. Joe. This is being done in the hopes of rebooting the cinematic franchise that Paramount previously tried to launch with 2009's The Rise of Cobra and 2013's Retaliation.

Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast 2017) and directed by Robert Schwentke (Flightplan, Red), Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) as the silent but deadly ninja of the anti-terrorist group G.I. Joe. Samara Weaving (Scarlett), Úrsula Corberó (The Baroness), Iko Uwais (Hard Master), Andrew Koji (Storm Shadow), Steven Allerick (Snake Eyes' Father), Takehiro Hira, and Haruka Abe also star along with Golding.

When Paramount confirmed that production on Snake Eyes had begun in Japan earlier this year, Golding said that they’re “really starting a new timeline, a new franchise with the G.I. Joe universe.”

So now you know. And knowing is half of the battle.