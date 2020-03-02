WIRE Buzz: Gina Torres wedded to The Brides (of Dracula); Reid Scott hears an Echo; more 

First up in this evening edition of WIRE Buzz, Gina Torres has been cast in one of the leading roles in The Brides, a female-led vampire soap opera pilot for ABC, Variety is reporting. The Firefly and Serenity star has been tapped to play Cleo, one of the eponymous brides of Dracula and the leader of the vampiric trio.

Formerly a queen in her mortal life (wait, you don’t think...?), the imperious Cleo was turned into a vampire by Dracula after her husband’s death. Now, she’s a real estate maven based in New York City. As her ties to her sisters are beginning to fray, Cleo becomes challenged in her professional life by a mysterious newcomer.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is on board to write and executive produce, with Maggie Kiley (Riverdale, Sabrina, Katy Keene) set to direct the pilot and also executive produce. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce.

In other news surrounding the casting of a network pilot, Reid Scott (Veep) will co-star opposite Janina Gavankar (True Blood, Arrow) in the upcoming NBC pilot Echo, Deadline is reporting. Scott will also produce.

Written by J.J. Bailey and not to be confused with a film project in development with the same name ... or of another possible film project with the same name being adapted from a video game (wow, seriously?), this version of Echo follows a team of investigators who solve crimes by traveling into the past in the bodies of the victims. The time-traveling investigators then assume the victim’s identity and attempt to prevent the crime before it happens. So, clearly sporting a very Minority Report vibe here.

Scott will play David, a member of the FBI who volunteers for the most dangerous undercover assignments. Gavankar, as previously reported, will play a cop named Mel Goodwin.

And finally, in advance of the impending theatrical release for the sci-fi film Infinite, Paramount has teamed up with Little Cinema to create an 11-minute video installation to promote the movie at this year’s SXSW.

Designed by the Institute of Sound & Music, the Infinite ISM Hexadome Experience at SXSW 2020 uses six giant screens to surround viewers and explore what it would feel like to have memories spanning many lifetimes. Little Cinema has combed through hundreds of hours of uncut material from Infinite, as well as found footage from Paramount’s vaults to create an immersive, 11-minute piece composed and designed for the ISM Hexadome.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, Infinite stars Mark Wahlberg as Evan Michaels, a man who's haunted by memories of past lives and seeks to join the eponymous Infinites. The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, and Dylan O'Brien.

The Infinite ISM Hexadome Experience at SXSW 2020 is open to the public on Saturday, Mar. 14 and Sunday, Mar. 15 at ACL Live at the Moody Theater in Austin. Reservations can be made online.

Infinite is slated to hit theaters Aug. 7.