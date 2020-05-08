Going behind the scenes of The Mandalorian and the legacy of George Lucas [Jabba the Pod 2.20]

If you are in need of some inspiration right now, then The Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian is the perfect show for you. The first two installments of this behind-the-scenes series are now available to stream on Disney+, and they are full of Star Wars wisdom as well as wisdom for life in general.

The first episode explores the show's team of directors, and the second mostly has everyone discussing the legacy of George Lucas. It's no surprise that all of these filmmakers are talented, but their love of Star Wars runs deep. They were all personally impacted by the Star Wars galaxy in some way, and those varying impacts combine to create a diverse team of filmmakers who have multiple points of view.

In terms of The Mandalorian, episode director (and recently announced Star Wars film director) Taika Waititi possibly has the stand out quote when it comes to describing the show: "It doesn’t take itself a hundred percent seriously, but it does believe in itself."

We'd never thought of it like that, but just hearing him say it makes us want to watch the entire series again... and then again, and again.

Our heroes at Jabba the Pod (Brian Silliman, Caitlin Busch, and Matt Romano) go into all of the discoveries from the first two episodes of this documentary series, as well as everything else going on in the galaxy far, far away in their latest installment. Take a listen below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

